In an offseason quarterback battle as hotly contested as the Cleveland Browns' is, Shedeur Sanders did not do himself any favors when he warranted two speeding citations in June. General manager Andrew Berry was brutally honest on the situation, delivering a stern warning that gained the approval of Colin Cowherd.

Berry called the citations “not smart” and said he expects more from Sanders during the Browns' training camp. With the general manager appearing visibly upset by the situation, Cowherd agreed that the organization should be frustrated with the rookie's slip-up.

“He's a fifth-round pick, they haven't invested anything in him,” Cowherd said on ‘The Herd with Colin Cowherd.' “He's a quarterback; the standard's higher… Thirty-four percent of American men have been arrested. I'm gonna hold my quarterback to a little higher standard than the general public. Seventy-four percent of Americans are overweight. Should my pro athlete? Again, there are standards. I need smarter, I need more dedicated, I need more focus.”

"I'm gonna hold my quarterback to a little higher standard than the general public."@colincowherd reacts to the Cleveland Browns GM calling out Shedeur Sanders' speeding issues

The Browns have yet to give any insight into their ongoing quarterback battle, but Sanders appears to be at the end of the line. Most expect either Joe Flacco or Kenny Pickett to walk out as the Week 1 starter.

However, if the Browns' recent history is any indication, Sanders and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel will both get their chance to shine. Cleveland has started 11 different quarterbacks since 2021, including four in 2024, the most in the league.

Shedeur Sanders headlines Browns' extra-curricular issues

Unfortunately for the Browns, Sanders is not their only issue of the 2025 offseason. Cleveland's summer has been marred by ongoing legal issues, with linebacker Devin Bush and running back Quinshon Judkins running into their own issues.

Judkins and Bush were arrested for similar offenses, but the former's situation appears to be worse. Judkins was arrested in June for domestic violence and is away from the team while dealing with his legal situation. Bush was arrested for assault in May, but was only handed misdemeanor charges.

With Sanders and Judkins both committing crimes ahead of their rookie seasons, Berry is understandably frustrated with his incoming class. The nagging obstacles occurred one year after Mike Hall, the Browns' 2024 second-round pick, got arrested on similar domestic violence charges that caused him to miss most of his rookie season.