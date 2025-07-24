After falling to the fifth round in the 2025 NFL draft, Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders made headlines for his speed off the field. Sanders was cited for two speeding tickets in June, including an incident in which he was clocked driving at 101 mph.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski addressed the situation as the team began training camp. Stefanski acknowledged that he had a conversation with Sanders about speeding but kept the specifics of his message private.

“But I will tell you, he knows this – and all our rookies know this – they need to make sure they're being safe. And that can be, whether they’re behind the wheel of a car or they’re in and around town, they need to make really good decisions so that they’re safe,” Stefanski said, per Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot.

The Browns to sort out quarterback hierarchy during training camp

After reports emerged that Sanders was caught driving over 100 mph in mid June it was revealed that the former Colorado standout had previously been cited for driving 91 mph in a 65 mph zone earlier in the month.

Sanders reportedly missed his court date for the initial citation, resulting in additional fines. However, team officials claim that the quarterback is “taking care of the tickets,” per Cleveland.com.

Sanders personally addressed the speeding controversy during a charity softball game in June. “I’m just a little boy… I made some wrong choices personally and I can own up to them. I made some, you know, not so great choices [but] I learned, I learned,” Sanders said while laughing.

Now Stefanski has discussed the issue with the young passer.

The Browns are in the middle of a four-way quarterback competition as training camp begins. Over the offseason the team signed veteran Joe Flacco to a one-year deal and traded for Kenny Pickett. Cleveland then selected both Dillon Gabriel and Sanders in the 2025 draft.

Pickett has surprisingly emerged as the frontrunner in the QB battle. However, it’s still early. Most expect Flacco to start for the Browns when the season begins. The rookies will likely be competing for depth roles and one of the four could be cut as Cleveland is unlikely to carry four quarterbacks on the active roster.