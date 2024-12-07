The Cleveland Browns continue to build on what is becoming one of the league's hottest offenses entering Week 14. Despite bringing a 3-9 record into their matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Browns added two more receivers to their active roster for quarterback Jameis Winston to work with.

Cleveland added veteran receivers Kadarius Toney and Michael Woods II to their active roster on Saturday, per Adam Schefter. Both Toney and Woods were elevated from the team's practice squad as the Browns subsequently placed Maurice Hurst II and Jedrick Wills Jr. on injured reserve.

Toney and Woods will provide depth for Winston with their receiving corps dwindling. Emerging second-year wideout Cedric Tillman was ruled out for Week 14 with a concussion, while David Bell remains on injured reserve, and reserve rookie Jamari Thrash carries a questionable tag. That left just Jerry Jeudy and Elijah Moore as the only receivers on the team injury-free for the week until Saturday.

While both players have seen time for the Browns in 2024, neither has played more than a handful of snaps at a time. Toney, the former 2021 first-round pick, has appeared in two games to Woods' one after being released by the Kansas City Chiefs earlier in the year. However, Woods recorded three catches in Week 13 against the Denver Broncos while Toney failed to reel in his only target of the season.

Browns look to bounce back in Week 14

At 3-9 through 12 games, the playoffs have long been out of the question for the Browns. That has not stopped them from becoming one of the most popular teams in recent weeks due to Jameis Winston's career resurgence.

Cleveland enters Week 14 off a loss to the Broncos but only saw their stock rise in that game. The prime-time matchup ended up being one of the most entertaining games of the year with the Browns ultimately losing 41-32 on the road.

In their attempt to rebound, the Browns will remain on the road and return to divisional play against the AFC North-leading 9-3 Steelers. While Cleveland has been hot, they have still won just two of their past five games with Winston starting. However, one of those wins came over Pittsburgh in Week 12.

The Week 12 meeting is the only game the Steelers have lost in the last eight weeks. They now return to Acrisure Stadium, where they are 4-1 on the year. As the NFL playoff picture currently stands, Pittsburgh sits in third in the AFC as the conference's highest-rated team that has yet to clinch their division.