Johnny Manziel is one of the greatest college football quarterbacks of all time. His NFL career did not pan out, and his time in Cleveland was spent living under the expectations.

The former college star quarterback appeared on the Impaulsive Podcast with Logan Paul and discussed his hatred for Cleveland. Funny enough, Paul is from Cleveland.

“I just didn’t work on it the way that I needed to, to really take it to that next level. And to be honest, you know … f—k man, I hated Cleveland so much. And I know that’s going to be tough to hear.”

Paul and his cohosts were stunned by the take in a humorous way, and as they were all laughing, Manziel added, “That place definitely added to my f—-ing depression along the way for sure.”

Manziel only played two seasons for the Browns. He finished with 1,675 passing yards and seven touchdown passes. He also threw seven interceptions and had a total QB rating of just 74.4. His career could have been completely different if drafted elsewhere. Manziel added, “Anywhere but Cleveland, I guess,” when asked if he could have chosen any other team and city.

“I think originally I was like ‘this is an amazing opportunity.' Obviously, I got drafted in the first round, f—ing amazing. It took me a while to kinda be there. Even in the beginning, I went to downtown Cleveland. I’m like, ‘Okay, we could work with this here a little.' There was a casino right down the street. I’m like, ‘this is doable.' LeBron is coming back, we got the Cavs bumping. And then that like first like real, coming from Texas, then that first like real November f—-ing like brutal f—ing winter was like, ‘Oh man what the f—k.'”

Manziel last played in 2015, and the Cleveland Browns are still trying to figure out their quarterback situation.