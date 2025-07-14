The arrest report for Cleveland Browns' Quinshon Judkins has emerged, and the details are not making the former Ohio State Buckeye look great.

According to the report, Judkins' accuser claims he punched her in the chin/lip area with a closed fist. Additionally, Judkins also hit her in the left arm and thigh while in a car after leaving the airport on Monday, July 7, 2025.

Here is the arrest report for #Browns RB Quinshon Judkins, whose accuser told police he punched her with a closed fist in the chin/lip area and later struck her in the left arm and thigh while they were in the car leaving the airport on July 7. pic.twitter.com/dSOCbi8Y9G — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Judkins was released from jail on Sunday, July 13, 2025. His bond was set to $2,500. He also took part in a bond hearing before being released.

Browns star Quinshon Judkins' arrest

On Saturday, July 11, 2025, Judkins was arrested in Fort Lauderdale for misdemeanor battery/domestic violence. He was initially held without bond.

We will have to wait and see how his arrest affects his future with the Browns. He was just drafted in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Browns.

Judkins played college football at Ohio State. In his three seasons with the Buckeyes, Judkins logged over 3,785 rushing yards and 45 touchdowns. He also had over 440 receiving yards and five touchdowns through the air.

During his collegiate career, Judkins was named Freshman All-American. He was also named SEC Freshman of the Year and the Conerly Trophy for his freshman season. He was also named First-team All-SEC in 2023 and 2023.

The Buckeyes were a powerhouse with Judkins. They won the College Football National Championship in 2024, beating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Ohio State took a dominant lead in the first half of the game. They were up 21-7 at halftime and never looked back. Will Howard and Cody Simon were named MVPs of the game.