Since the start of free agency, the Cleveland Browns have been active with their signings. But all of the team’s additions came on the defensive side of the ball. With the recent addition of former Houston Texans tight end Jordan Akins, they made their first offensive signing of the offseason.

According to KPRC’s Aaron Wilson, Jordan Akins has agreed to a two-year deal with the Browns worth up to $5.2 million.

During his time with the Texans, Jordan Akins was a consistent addition to the offensive side of the ball. Over 73 games with the team, he recorded 151 receptions for 1,755 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

This past season, Akins played arguably the best football of his career. Over 15 games, he recorded 37 receptions for 495 receiving yards and five touchdowns while being targeted 54 times.

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who spent the first four seasons of his career as the Texans starter, played three seasons with Jordan Akins. The pair are now reunited in Cleveland.

With his arrival to the Browns, Akins will join a tight end room that is headlined by David Njoku and Harrison Bryant.

In 2022, Njoku posted the best season of his NFL career. Over 14 games, he recorded 58 receptions for 628 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Alongside Njoku, Bryant also played well. In total, he recorded 31 receptions for 239 receiving yards and one touchdown.

The Browns do not have a lack of playmakers on the offense. With Nick Chubb in the backfield, and Amari Cooper at wide receiver, this unit has talent. The addition of Jordan Akins will only give them another option in 2023.