The Cleveland Browns are re-signing center Ethan Pocic, according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

Ethan Pocic is a key piece on the Browns offensive line to protect Deshaun Watson and clear running lanes for Nick Chubb. Pocic ranked fifth in the league among centers in pass block win rate at 96.2%, and fourth in run block win rate among centers at 74.6% last season.

The contract is for three years, and is worth $18 million with more available in incentives, according to Zac Jackson of The Athletic.

Pocic spent the first five seasons of his career with the Seattle Seahawks. Then he left the Seahawks to sign a one-year contract with he Browns last offseason, where he succeeded and earned this contract that has him returning to Cleveland.

The Browns are hoping for a bounce back season from quarterback Deshaun Watson, who disappointed after his return from suspension in the second half of last season.

Nick Chubb is viewed as one of the best running backs in the league, and he will surely be happy to see one of the better run blocking centers return to his team.

Pocic started 13 games for the Browns last season, so it was not a given that he would be a starter on the team. He got the chance to start at some point last season and did well enough to turn it into a long-term deal with the Browns.

As the Browns try to bounce back in 2023, having continuity with Ethan Pocic at center should help them out.