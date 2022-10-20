Browns catching strays as Twitter digs up Liz Truss photo from old game

There’s a major shakeup going on right now in the political scene in the United Kingdom after Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her intention to resign from her post just six weeks into her tenure. This development rocked the entire nation as the UK now faces major instability in the government. Apparently, Cleveland Browns fans from halfway across the world have also been affected by this news.

NFL Twitter went full savage on the Browns as soon as they realized that Liz Truss is actually a Cleveland fan. The keyboard warriors dug up their receipts as they merrily flaunted a couple of posts from Truss showing her support for the Browns when she visited the United States back in 2018:

Thanks @Browns and @NFL for hosting me tonight. 🏈 An NFL team in the 🇬🇧 would boost cultural ties with the 🇺🇸… and benefit the economy too 🏈 #ShirtSwap pic.twitter.com/qvmu2oSsru — Liz Truss (@trussliz) September 21, 2018

Why was Liz Truss at a Browns vs Jets game man 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/RzyujqhHXu — Alex Moore (@Moore_Alex01) October 20, 2022

Liz Truss is a Browns fan. She’s used to disappointment. https://t.co/MELsl4X2Hl — Ross Patterson (@StJamesStJames) October 20, 2022

Liz Truss fails to beat the Browns fan allegations, resigns. https://t.co/8exrxJfAem — Monster+Juice is healthy and its ok to drink 8/day (@evilcheeba) October 20, 2022

It’s worth reiterating that Liz Truss is a Cleveland browns fan, so there was no chance this wasn’t going to end in an embarrassing and preventable loss — Conley (@Conley76) October 20, 2022

Solemnly adding Liz Truss’s name to the back of the failed Browns quarterback jersey. https://t.co/XfWhp6QVoE — Norm Charlatan (@normcharlatan) October 20, 2022

Time to see if a head of lettuce can last long enough to see a Browns win. — David I. Leavitt🔹 (@LeavittDC) October 20, 2022

That’s savage. For what it’s worth, the Browns actually won that game with Truss in attendance. They defeated the New York Jets with then-rookie Baker Mayfield leading the way for Cleveland. According to reports, Liz Truss was in America at that time to meet with Dee Haslem over the prospect of having an NFL franchise in England. That obviously did not (or at least has not yet) come to fruition. Although as we all know, we now have the London series.

For their part, the Browns must do all they can to drown out all this unwanted noise as they look to get back to winning ways. Cleveland is in the midst of a three-game losing streak as they head to Maryland to face off against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7. Currently at 2-4, the Browns are third in the AFC North.