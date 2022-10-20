The Cleveland Browns are aiming to arrest a three-game slide as they travel to Maryland and face the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 7. The Browns have lost their last three contests and hope to win against their division rival to move up in the AFC North. Here are our Browns Week 7 predictions as they take on the Ravens.

The Browns’ disappointing season reached a new low last week when they were defeated 38-15 by the New England Patriots headed by rookie backup QB Bailey Zappe. Given how bad the Browns’ defense has been this season, it’s difficult to imagine them doing any better here against Lamar Jackson. Remember that even if newly acquired Deion Jones makes his debut, Cleveland has allowed an average of 399 total yards (fifth-worst) and 30.3 points (third-worst) over the previous three games.

On the other side of the field, the Ravens have occasionally looked impressive this season. However, they have yet to win back-to-back games. They were defeated in Week 6 by the New York Giants in a game where Baltimore produced 406 total yards to their opponent’s 238.

With all these in mind, here are our four bold predictions for the Browns in their Week 7 game against the Ravens.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

4. Browns secondary gets peppered with lasers

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has been outstanding this season. So far, he leads the Ravens in both passing and running yards. Jackson currently has 1,277 yards throwing, 13 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He also has a completion rate of 62 percent. His best game was in Week 2 when he threw for 318 yards and had a 72 percent completion rate.

In this game, Jackson will face a Browns pass defense that isn’t great by any stretch. In fact, they have allowed 240 air yards a game this season. Even with guys like Denzel Ward and Grant Delpit, this secondary has just struggled big time. As such, Jackson has the potential to have a spectacular performance in this game. We expect him to pepper this Browns secondary non-stop and go upwards of 250+ passing yards.

3. Myles Garrett plays and sacks Lamar Jackson

Browns DE Myles Garrett has an injured shoulder, but he still intends to play this week after exiting the game early last Sunday. Of course, his presence will be crucial for the Browns, who need to find any way to stifle Jackson.

Garrett is obviously among the best pass rushers in the game, and he is coming off a game where he sacked Zappe twice. Despite his hurting shoulder, he should play here and still be a scary presence on defense. We have him meeting and greeting Jackson at least once in this game.

Myles Vision 🕶 sights set on history His 63.5 career sacks rank 1st among all active players in their first 73 games and 4th most all-time. pic.twitter.com/9d2FY4An8k — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 18, 2022

2. Amari Cooper gets 100+ yards and a TD

Browns WR Amari Cooper has played in all six Browns games so far. He currently averages double-digit targets to go along with a touchdown in four of those contests. Cooper has a 28 percent target share and a 37 percent air yard share. That’s a lot of weekly volume, and he’s a favorite red-zone and end-zone target for Jacoby Brissett.

That won’t change in Week 7, where the Browns need as much offense as they can get. It has been a few weeks since he has reached the 100-yard threshold, but we can imagine him doing that here against the Ravens. Take note that the Ravens have given up the second-most yards to wide receivers so far this season. That should have Cooper salivating. We also have him recording his fifth touchdown of the season.

1. Nick Chubb bounces back to outrun everyone

Browns RB Nick Chubb is the driving force behind the Browns’ offense. To illustrate, he has rushed for 649 yards and seven touchdowns on 110 attempts. He had been fairly consistent on the year, though he had his worst outing last week. He finished with only 56 yards and zero touchdowns against a determined Patriots ground defense.

Prior to that, he had his greatest performance two weeks ago against the Chargers, when he had 17 carries for 134 yards and two touchdowns. The Ravens, meanwhile, have been just okay against the run this season. They have, in fact, allowed 104 yards per game. Chubb is the key for the Browns, and if he can get going, the Browns will have a shot against the favored Ravens. Put him up for another 100-yard game with one touchdown.