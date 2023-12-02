The Browns intend on starting Joe Flacco in Week 13 against the Rams, and their latest roster move all but confirms their decision

The Cleveland Browns have had all sorts of problems at the quarterback position throughout the 2023 season, with Deshaun Watson, P.J. Walker, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson constantly rotating as the team's quarterback. With Watson out for the season with a shoulder injury and Thompson-Robinson in concussion protocol, it looks like Cleveland is now going to turn to Joe Flacco at quarterback for their Week 13 contest against the Los Angeles Rams.

Flacco, who hasn't played a snap of football this season, will be filling in for Cleveland after spending the past three seasons as a backup with the New York Jets. In the Jets-Browns contest last season, Flacco proved he could still play when he led the Jets to a pair of touchdowns in the last 82 seconds of the game to give them a shocking victory. Flacco has now been promoted to the Browns active roster, all but ensuring he will be under center to start against the Rams.

Via Tom Pelissero:

“The Browns officially elevated QB Joe Flacco from the practice squad in advance of his start Sunday against the Rams.”

Joe Flacco will be looking to keep the Browns in the playoff hunt with a win

Flacco's numbers in five games last season are decent (110/191, 1051 YDS, 5 TD, 3 INT), and while he certainly isn't the player he once was on the Baltimore Ravens during the prime of his career, Flacco has the ability to lead the Browns to a victory. With a 7-4 record, the Browns are still the six seed in the AFC, and while they have some wiggle room to remain a playoff team, they need to pick up wins when they can.

Now that he's on the active roster, it looks like Flacco is going to be tasked with trying to lead Cleveland to their eighth win of the season. Of course, as we have seen time and again throughout this season, just because he's starting the game doesn't mean that he's going to finish it, but the Browns are putting their faith in Flacco in Week 13 against the Rams, and it will be interesting to see whether he can deliver for them.