Joe Flacco is taking QB1 snaps for the Browns with Dorian Thompson-Robinson in concussion protocol ahead of Rams game.

The Cleveland Browns are already playing without Deshaun Watson for the rest of the season. Rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson started the last game but is dealing with a concussion, and now veteran Joe Flacco is taking QB1 snaps with the game just days away, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

‘With Browns’ QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson now in concussion protocol, Joe Flacco has been taking snaps as Cleveland’s QB1 in practice and could start Sunday vs. the Rams.

The Browns face the Los Angeles Rams in what would've been a homecoming for Thompson-Robinson, the former UCLA QB, but it very likely could be Flacco getting the start after he signed a deal with the Browns recently.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed Flacco would start if the rookie wasn't cleared, but added that there is “No reason to make any decisions just yet” (h/t Zac Jackson of The Athletic).

Flacco played in five games with the New York Jets last season and waited a long time for the right opportunity in 2023 before signing with the Browns, and now he could make his season debut. After Thompson-Robinson left the game against the Denver Broncos, it was PJ Walker who stepped in, throwing for 56 yards with no score and no interceptions in the loss.

The Browns have a surprising 7-4 record despite a flurry of injuries thanks in large part to stellar defensive play, and let's not forget that Nick Chubb played in just two games this season.

The Browns face the Rams and then the Jacksonville Jaguars in the next two weeks, and Joe Flacco could step in as the starter in a surprising turn of events.