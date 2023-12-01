Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco gets honest on receiving another opportunity to start vs. Los Angeles Rams

With Dorian Thompson-Robinson in concussion protocol, the Cleveland Browns will now be starting Joe Flacco at quarterback against the Los Angeles Rams. This will be the fourth quarterback the Browns have started this season.

For Flacco, he gets another chance to play quarterback. The former Super Bowl champion for the Baltimore Ravens has become a journeyman since his days in Baltimore, and is now on his sixth team in Cleveland. Still, he relishes just getting to play.

“It’s definitely exciting,” Flacco said. “I mean just the opportunity. I love playing this game and anytime an opportunity kind of presents itself, you’ve just got to be patient and see what’s in store for you and that’s what I’m doing right now,” via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

“When you get a little bit of time to not be able to do what you love to do, it does give you that chance to stop and reflect and say, ‘Man, it is a kid’s game.' And you realize how much you do love it and how much we are lucky to do what we are doing.”

The Browns are hoping Flacco can keep their playoff hopes alive following the injury to Deshaun Watson. Cleveland is currently 7-4 and holds the sixth seed in the playoffs, but the AFC is competitive and they could easily lose their Wild Card spot if they don't win.

While Joe Flacco is an experienced player who was once one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL, he is definitely past his prime. Since leaving Baltimore, he is just 3-14 as a starter. For the Browns to keep winning, they'll still need to rely on their defense and hope Flacco can manage the game well.