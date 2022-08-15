The Cleveland Browns are set to receive a significant boost to their secondary this week as star cornerback Denzel Ward should be making his return to practice. Ward started training camp on the PUP list but was activated on Monday as he looks to ramp up his activities and get back to work. After activating Ward from the PUP list, the Browns have waived wide receiver Derrick Dillon, per Chris Easterling.

#Browns activate CB Denzel Ward (foot) from PUP list. Will practice for first time in training camp. Waived WR Derrick Dillon. — Chris Easterling (@ceasterlingABJ) August 15, 2022

Ward had been dealing with a foot injury that cost him the first two weeks of training camp. After missing the opening 12 days of practice, Ward will return to anchor the secondary this week.

Getting Ward back from PUP ahead of roster cuts was critical for the Browns. With Ward no longer on the PUP list, he won’t be forced to miss the first four games of the regular season. A player who remains on the PUP after roster cuts is required by league rules to remain inactive for the opening four weeks of the season.

Ward enjoyed a sensational season in 2021. He picked up his second Pro Bowl nod while logging 43 tackles, two QB hits, 10 pass defenses, and 3 interceptions, including one which he housed for a 99-yard touchdown.

The clear-cut leader in Cleveland’s secondary, getting Ward back into the mix ahead of the regular season will be a huge boost for the team. The 25-year-old signed a five-year, $100.5 million contract this offseason, making him one of the highest-paid defensive backs in the league. He’ll look to repay the Browns for the big deal by turning in another prolific season as a ball-hawk in the secondary now that he’s up and running once more.