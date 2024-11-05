The Cleveland Browns have been busy ahead of the 2024 NFL trade deadline, as they traded Za'Darius Smith to the Detroit Lions on Tuesday morning after having previously dealt Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills. And while it wasn't a trade, the Browns made another move involving a veteran defensive lineman shortly after trading away Smith.

Cleveland has had issues popping up all over their roster this season, and one guy who did not produce as expected for them was veteran defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson. Despite just signing with the Browns last offseason, the team announced that they were releasing him ahead of the trade deadline as they continue to change up their defensive line.

Browns continue to reshape defensive line ahead of trade deadline

After earning a starting job with the New York Jets in 2023, Jefferson turned in arguably the best campaign of his career, as he racked up 34 tackles and a career-high six sacks in 14 games. The Browns were hoping he could produce at a similar level for them when they signed him to a one-year, $4 million deal in free agency, but he's played in just five games, picking up six tackles and a sack during his time on the field.

Cleveland has been using Dalvin Tomlinson and Shelby Harris as their primary defensive tackles this season, and with their postseason hopes all but extinguished, it didn't make sense to hold onto Jefferson, which is why the team released him. He could technically still get traded before the upcoming deadline, but if a team wants him, they will likely be able to snag him on the free agent market for cheap. It's a shame that his stint with the Browns didn't work out, and it will be interesting to see if he draws any interest now that he's up for grabs.