Report: Browns ‘remain hopeful’ to sign Gerald McCoy

The Cleveland Browns have been linked to defensive tackle Gerald McCoy ever since he parted ways with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week. It appears they are still holding out hope to sign him.

Despite their best efforts, McCoy left the building without a deal after promising to meet with the Baltimore Ravens. According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the Browns are still optimistic about their chances:

The Browns have remained in contact with free-agent DT Gerald McCoy since his visit to Cleveland last week and remain hopeful they can sign him, even though he’s scheduled to visit division rival Baltimore today.

The AFC North Division has invested plenty of interest in McCoy. Aside from the Browns and Ravens, the Cincinnati Bengals are also reportedly among the teams interested in acquiring the veteran’s services. It is certainly understandable considering his skill set as a stalwart on the interior would serve any of these teams well in the gritty division.

There is no question McCoy enjoyed plenty of success during his tenure in Tampa Bay as a six-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro. It is safe to say that the 31-year-old will be looking to join a legitimate contender after going his whole career without tasting the playoffs. Both the Ravens and Browns certainly give him a solid chance of doing so with all the notable changes they made this offseason.

It is no secret that the expectations are higher than ever in Cleveland. Their newfound star power has generated plenty of hype that the players have since openly embraced. It will be interesting to see if McCoy decides to join the movement.