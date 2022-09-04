Browns snag Jack Conklin insurance with latest move amid knee injury

The Cleveland Browns offense is going to be at a pretty significant disadvantage heading into the 2022 season with Deshaun Watson set to miss the first 11 contests of the campaign. Their offensive line may also not be at full strength when Week 1 of the season rolls around.

One of the guys who could end up missing time is Jack Conklin. Conklin has been the Browns starting right tackle for the past two seasons, but missed most of the 2021 season after he tore his patellar tendon. Conklin has been working his way back from the injury this offseason, but may ultimately not be ready for the start of the regular season.

With that in mind, the Browns went out and signed Joe Haeg off the free agent market this morning. Haeg was among the more surprising roster cuts made last week, as the Pittsburgh Steelers opted to move on from Haeg after just one season. Now, Haeg will end up playing against his old team twice during the upcoming season as he stays in the AFC North with the Browns.

The #Browns are signing veteran OL Joe Haeg, source says. With RT Jack Conklin working his way back from knee surgery, Haeg provides depth at tackle and he can play guard, too. Haeg met with the #Raiders last week but heads to Cleveland instead. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 4, 2022

Haeg has primarily played tackle throughout his career, and seems like a safe bet to fill in for Conklin if he is forced to miss the start of the 2022 season. Haeg also has the versatility to play at guard as well, so he offers a solid insurance policy all over the Browns line for the upcoming season, which is exactly what they needed heading into the season.

Haeg isn’t the flashiest signing, but the Browns are going to need all the help they can get in Watson’s absence, and having a strong offensive line could help them stay alive long enough for Watson to return and lead them to the playoffs.