Browns tighten up Deshaun Watson-led QB room by cutting former top pick

When Josh Rosen was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals out of UCLA, many felt as if the quarterback was on the path to NFL stardom. He was fresh off of a strong college career and had potential without question. But things never materialized in Arizona. Since 2018, Rosen has played in just 10 total games. He technically played 4 games in 2021 with the Atlanta Falcons, but tallied just 11 passing attempts. However, Josh Rosen had a chance to compete for the starting job with the Cleveland Browns given Deshaun Watson’s suspension.

But Jacoby Brissett emerged as the Browns starter. And Rosen, who signed with the Browns in July, was released on Tuesday by Cleveland, per Josina Anderson.

Anderson also reported that the Browns cut FB Johnny Stanton, WR Mike Harley, RB John Kelly, and TE Miller Forristall. But Josh Rosen stands out as a fairly high-profile player who was cut. He has not found much success in the NFL. But he is a former first-round pick who is still only 25-years old.

However, Kevin Stefanski and the Browns have expressed their desire to roll with Jacoby Brissett amid Deshaun Watson’s absence in 2022. Stefanski has continuously showered Brissett with praise this offseason.

“Great person,” Stefanski said in reference to Jacoby Brissett. “I’m excited for people to get to know him and see him around the community. He is a pro’s pro. He’s been through a lot in his young career.”

As for Josh Rosen, the future is unclear. Teams never mind having too much QB depth, so he will likely find a role as a backup somewhere.