Browns’ Kevin Stefanski doubles down on Jacoby Brissett optimism

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski doubled down on his Jacoby Brissett Optimism on Monday. He’s previously spoken highly of the expected Deshaun Watson replacement. Stefanski has been impressed by Brissett’s all-around professionalism, per Bally Sports Cleveland.

“Great person,” Stefanski said in reference to Jacoby Brissett. “I’m excited for people to get to know him and see him around the community. He is a pro’s pro. He’s been through a lot in his young career. He’s a young man.”

The Browns coach then discussed the different experiences Brissett has had in the NFL.

“But you just think about the different situations,” Stefanski said. “He’s (Brissett) been in New England. Played there when (Tom) Brady was out, going to Indianapolis as a backup. He’s a starter all of the sudden with Andrew Luck’s retirement. Phillip Rivers comes in and makes him the backup again. He’s kind of seen it all.”

One of Brissett’s best seasons came back in 2017 as a member of the Indianapolis Colts. He threw for over 3,000 yards that year to go along with 13 touchdowns. In 2019, Brissett fired 18 touchdowns and tallied just under 3,000 yards. He offers dual-threat ability as well, as he rushed for over 200 yards in each of those seasons.

Kevin Stefanski clearly believes Brissett can help the Browns in 2022 amid Deshaun Watson’s absence.

Stefanski later discussed the path to success for Brissett in the Browns Week 1 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

“Now as he gets more reps with the ones, more reps with the offensive line and the receivers and the tight ends and those type of things, now it’s just about banking that into your memory so you know how how guys run certain routes. But really, along the entire way we’ve been preparing for this.”