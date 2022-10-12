Browns’ new trade acquisition Deion Jones gets major update ahead of Patriots game

The Cleveland Browns made a move to shore up their linebacker corps on defense by swinging a trade with the Atlanta Falcons for linebacker Deion Jones. Jones has spent the entire 2022 season on the injured reserve with the Falcons, and it was unclear whether his injury status would change now that he’s on the Browns.

It looks like it has changed, and Jones could end up being ready to make his debut with the Browns sooner than expected. After missing the first five games of the season with the Falcons, the Browns have quickly designated Jones to return from the IR, opening a three week window for him to begin practicing and eventually suit up for game days with Cleveland.

“New linebacker Deion Jones, acquired in a trade Monday with the Falcons, was designated for return Wednesday from his shoulder injury, and will be on the practice field this afternoon with his new team. If all goes as planned, he’ll be on the field Sunday to help the Browns stop running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who rushed for 161 yards in a 29-0 shutout of the Lions on Sunday.” – Mary Kay Cabot, Cleveland.com

As noted here, Jones’ return could be just what the Browns need ahead of their Week 6 matchup with the New England Patriots. Cleveland got trampled on the ground against the Los Angeles Chargers for 238 total rushing yards, and the Patriots had similar success on the ground in Week 5 against the Detroit Lions.

Considering New England could be without their starting quarterback Mac Jones for the third straight game, they will likely rely heavily on their rushing attack, making Jones’ return ten times more important. He still has some hurdles to clear, but this is an encouraging update on Jones for the Browns.