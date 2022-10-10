Browns acquire former Pro Bowler to shore up defense

After another narrow loss in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Cleveland Browns are finally making some changes to improve defensively.

As Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported, the Browns are trading for Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones in exchange for late-round draft compensation–a 2024 sixth-round pick. Cleveland is also getting a 2024 seventh-round selection in the process.

Jones has yet to play through five weeks of NFL football after the Falcons put him on the injured reserve before the 2022 campaign kicked off. He underwent a shoulder surgery and has been recovering ever since. It is unknown when he’ll be able to suit up for the Browns, but it is worth noting that he is already eligible to return since he was put in the IR before the season started.