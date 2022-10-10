NFL
Browns acquire former Pro Bowler to shore up defense
After another narrow loss in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Cleveland Browns are finally making some changes to improve defensively.
As Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported, the Browns are trading for Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones in exchange for late-round draft compensation–a 2024 sixth-round pick. Cleveland is also getting a 2024 seventh-round selection in the process.
Jones has yet to play through five weeks of NFL football after the Falcons put him on the injured reserve before the 2022 campaign kicked off. He underwent a shoulder surgery and has been recovering ever since. It is unknown when he’ll be able to suit up for the Browns, but it is worth noting that he is already eligible to return since he was put in the IR before the season started.
Deion Jones is a one-time Pro Bowler with the Falcons, reaching that feat in 2017. He is expected to provide some defensive depth for the Browns when he joins the team. Throughout his six seasons in the NFL, he has recorded 652 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 11 interceptions and four force fumbles. Out of his all career interceptions, he returned five of them for pick-sixes.
The Browns could really use some help after they dropped to 2-3 on the season. All their losses came by just three points or less, with the team even leading entering the fourth quarter in all those defeats. The problem is they just can’t seem to defend and close off things in the fourth quarter.
Running back Nick Chubb himself expressed frustration about the Browns’ struggles to close things off, emphasizing that they have to find a way to finish. It remains to be seen if Jones can help the team in that regard, but at least Cleveland knows where they are lacking.