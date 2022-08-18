Browns’ updated odds for regular-season wins after Deshaun Watson suspension

The Cleveland Browns now have a surefire number for the length of Deshaun Watson’s suspension: 11 games. The settlement between the NFL and its player’s union has led to Watson’s suspension increasing by five games and a multi-million dollar fine.

Watson’s new suspension is nearly double what he originally got but still well below an indefinite suspension lasting at least a season, which is what the NFL originally hoped for after appearing the six-game suspension. Cleveland’s likelihood of making the playoffs is certainly decreased, though not by as much as one would expect.

FanDuel Sportbook, who originally listed the Browns’ over/under for wins at 9.5, now has the mark at 8.5 wins following the news of Watson’s suspension increasing. Cleveland is still in the middle of the pack in terms of projected win total across the league.

The Browns will be rolling with Jacoby Brissett during Watson’s suspension. The talent around him is strong enough for Cleveland to maintain a decent record before Watson comes back. They have a star running back in Nick Chubb, a star wide receiver in Amari Cooper and a defense featuring stars like Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward. They could be in the Wild Card race when Watson returns, though they will face a lot of good teams before he does.

While Browns owner Jimmy Haslem ridiculously compared the Watson situation to Kareem Hunt’s ordeal and insists that his quarterback deserves a second chance after over 20 women accused him of sexual harassment, the team is preparing for the regular season.