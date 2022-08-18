‘We have a lot of confidence in Jacoby’: Browns GM Andrew Berry on starting QB after Deshaun Watson settlement

The Cleveland Browns have finally received the verdict on Deshaun Watson. The NFL announced Thursday that Watson would be suspended for 11 games and fined a sum of $5 million. After the bombshell announcement broke, Browns GM Andrew Berry addressed the quarterback position and expressed his belief that Jacoby Brissett could get the job done while Watson is sidelined. Via Albert Breer, Berry voiced his support for Brissett but didn’t rule out the possibility of the Browns making a move for another quarterback.

Browns GM Andrew Berry asked if Jacoby Brissett will be his starting quarterback for the first 11 games, answers simply, "We have a lot of confidence in Jacoby." Didn't close the door on adding at the position. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) August 18, 2022

While Berry didn’t confirm or deny whether Brissett would start the first 11 regular-season games for the Browns, Berry sort of ducked the question.

“We have a lot of confidence in Jacoby,” said Berry, before refusing to shut the door on a potential acquisition to buff up the quarterback’s room. The Browns have been linked with a possible trade for San Francisco 49ers wantaway Jimmy Garoppolo, but it’s unclear if they’re still interested in him with Watson having managed to avoid a full-year ban.

As it stands, Brissett will be the Browns’ starter for the majority of the 2022 NFL season, but things can change quickly. Berry could potentially still look to bring in Garoppolo, who is on the final year of his contract, in order to buff up the depth chart ahead of the regular season, and provide another alternative in case Brissett struggles to lead the offense.

Watson is slated to return from his suspension in time for Week 13’s matchup against the Houston Texans. However, the Browns will need to stay afloat and win some important games while he’s sidelined. Whether or not they truly feel Brissett is capable of running the show for the first 11 games remains to be seen, despite Berry’s nod of confidence in the 29-year-old backup.

Watson’s suspension officially begins on Aug. 30 and the Browns have decided to shut him down for the preseason, meaning the QB depth chart will consist of Brissett, Joshua Dobbs, and Josh Rosen until their $230 million man has returned.