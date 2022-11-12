Published November 12, 2022

The Cleveland Browns rolled into their bye week in Week 9 riding high after taking down their division rival in the Cincinnati Bengals. The bye week offered a chance for Cleveland to get healthier for the second half of the season, with two players standing to benefit from the week off being David Njoku and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

Both Njoku and Owusu-Koramoah have been out since Week 7, with Njoku suffering a high ankle sprain and Owusu-Koramoah picking up a knee injury. The hope was that both players would be able to return for their upcoming Week 10 contest against the Miami Dolphins after having some time off on the bye week, but it looks like neither player is ready to return just yet, as they both were ruled out for the contest on Friday afternoon.

“Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (knee) and tight end David Njoku (ankle) were ruled out for Sunday. It will be the second straight missed game for both. They were injured Oct. 23 against the Ravens. Owusu-Koramoah returned to practice Friday while Njoku continued to work on the side. Coach Kevin Stefanski said neither has had a setback, they’re working hard to return but weren’t ready yet.” – Scott Petrak, BrownsZone With Scott Petrak

The Browns have been trying to stay afloat in the AFC North all season long, and while they have done a good job at that, being without Njoku and Owusu-Koramoah against a dangerous Dolphins team won’t make things much easier for them. Both players will now be targeting a return in Week 11, and they will be watching on the sidelines hoping their team can pull off a much needed upset over the Dolphins.