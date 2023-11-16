Browns CB Denzel Ward called the hit that knocked him out of the Week 10 Ravens game by OT Ronnie Stanley a "cheap shot."

The Cleveland Browns won a stunner in Week 10 against the Baltimore Ravens, riding a 15-point second-half comeback to an improbably 33-31 victory. And they did it without one of their star defenders, Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward. That’s because Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley knocked Ward out of the game with a concussion, and on Thursday Ward called the hit a “cheap shot.”

“Yeah, I kind of felt it was a little cheap shot,” Ward told the media, per Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot. “He got me. I felt it was an unnecessary hit and probably could have been a penalty on the play, but I mean it’s football, stuff happens. It’s all good. I don’t wish no bad on nobody. But, yeah, I got got, so it’s all good.”

When a reporter followed up by asking the 5-foot-11, 190-pound Ward if he would fight the 6-foot-6, 315-pound Stanley next time, the Browns CB wisely answered that he wouldn’t.

“No, man. Like I said, I don’t wish no bad on nobody, man,” Ward said. “I’m just glad we got the win. That’s the main focus. And just hate I couldn’t be out there though for my guys that game, but they did a great job. Find a way to get the win and did that.”

Denzel Ward was limited in practice on Wednesday with a neck strain after the Ronnie Stanley hit, which was not flagged for a penalty during the Browns-Ravens Week 10 game. The most concerning aspect of the injury, though, is that this is Ward’s fifth documented concussion since coming into the NFL in 2018. There is no final word yet on whether he’ll play Sunday vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.