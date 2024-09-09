Deshaun Watson entered his seventh year in the NFL and his third with the Cleveland Browns in 2024. However, the starting quarterback is facing more legal trouble, as a lawsuit from an alleged past incident emerges.

On Monday, Watson was sued in Houston for sexual assault and battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, as noted by Mike Florio of NBC Sports.

Details on Deshaun Watson's lawsuit

The lawsuit alleged that Deshaun Watson and the plaintiff, who goes by “Jane Doe” as a pseudonym, went on a date in October of 2020. Watson was initially unable to find her apartment and began “aggressively yelling and screaming and stating that he could not find her apartment and that he ‘doesn’t have time for this,’” per the lawsuit.

Below are more details of the incident, as obtained by NBC Sports:

“When Watson finally arrived at Doe’s apartment, Doe had not finished putting on makeup, so she invited Watson in to have a seat in her living room while she finished getting ready. As she was putting on makeup in her bathroom, Doe left the bathroom door open and attempted a conversation with Watson, trying to ease the tension from his angry outburst. Jane Doe quickly began to believe she was talking to herself because Watson wasn’t responding,” the lawsuit alleged.

“Jane Doe came out of her bathroom to investigate Watson’s silence and shockingly found him completely naked on her bed, lying face-down on his stomach. While Jane Doe stood there in shock, Watson turned his head and aggressively insisted that she massage him, gesturing to his buttocks. Jane Doe asked if Watson meant he wanted her to massage his back, but Watson indicated that it was his buttocks he wanted massaged.”

Further details alleged that Watson proceeded to have unconsented sexual activity with the plaintiff.

Mike Florio provided insight into Watson's situation as it relates to the Browns:

“This new case raises plenty of issues, from the standpoint of the league and the Browns. It’s possible that Watson could be subject to further scrutiny under the Personal Conduct Policy. It’s also possible that a suspension — if one is imposed — could give the Browns a path toward voiding his remaining salary guarantees and ending the relationship,” Florio wrote.