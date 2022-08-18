Deshaun Watson has 1 obstacle to reinstatement after 11 game suspension

Deshaun Watson has been suspended by the NFL for 11 games and fined $5 million for violating the NFL’s personal-conduct policy. The league and the NFLPA agreed to a settlement that is going to keep Watson from the team from playing until Week 13 against the Houston Texans. However, there is a wrinkle in the ruling that could allow the league to take further disciplinary action against the Cleveland Browns QB.

Not only was Watson suspended and fined, but as the NFL revealed in their statement, the Browns QB will be forced to undergo treatment and assessment. If he does not follow through with his pledge to attempt to get better, the league can then extend his suspension.

Statement from #NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Deshaun Watson’s disciplinary settlement of an 11 game suspension and $5 million fine, along with mental health treatment. pic.twitter.com/97UB7PI3cx — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) August 18, 2022

Logically, Watson would be an imbecile if he were to not follow through with the counseling and assessment required. Nevertheless, it’s worth noting as his decision making has been proven not to be the best.

After the ruling was announced, the Browns co-owner gave his two cents. Jimmy Haslam told the media that “Everyone deserves second chances.” That obviously implies Watson did something wrong.

In Goodell’s statement, he said “Deshaun Watson has committed to doing the hard work on himself that is necessary for his return to the NFL.”

Then Watson spoke. Once again, instead of owning up to mistakes allegedly made, he went the other way.

Quotes from today: Browns owner Jimmy Haslam: “People deserve second chances.” Roger Goodell: “Deshaun has committed to doing the hard work on himself.” Deshaun Watson: “I’ve always been able to stand on my innocence and always said I never assaulted or disrespected anyone.” — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) August 18, 2022

“I’ve always been able to stand on my innocence and always said I never assaulted or disrespected anyone,” Watson said. No one outside of Watson and the plaintiffs can know if he assaulted anyone. He financially settled 24 civil suits, likely for a reason. But how he can say he never disrespected anyone is flat out insane.