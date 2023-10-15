Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson had to watch from the sidelines on Sunday as his team upset the San Francisco 49ers 19-17 on the road. And while he doesn't seem to be in danger of being Wally-Pipped, there's no doubt he wants to get back on the field as quickly as possible.

After the game, head coach Kevin Stefanski addressed Watson's recovery from a shoulder injury that has kept him out for two straight games now.

“As you know, we're taking that one day to day. Being smart. So we'll see how it goes. Obviously he's fighting like crazy to get back out there, but we'll be smart about it,” the coach told reporters in his post game press conference, courtesy of The Chronicle-Telegram's Scott Petrak.

While Watson tries to get his shoulder healthy enough to take the field, he has been a great asset to the Browns, according to Stefanski. “He's doing a great job, he was an awesome teammate today supporting these guys. He was awesome all week with P.J. (Walker) making sure he was in tune into the game plan. He was another voice in there all week.”

Watson's injury status has been a bit of a mystery. He originally hurt the shoulder in Week 3's win over the Tennessee Titans. But didn't expect to miss Week 4's matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Stefanski said Watson had medical clearance to play, but the QB didn't feel like he could go.

It's now been two weeks since Watson has played. This, despite the player and team initially showing little signs of worry about the severity of the shoulder injury.

P.J. Walker did outperform San Francisco's Brock Purdy in the win. But he hardly did enough to start a quarterback controversy in Ohio. The former practice squad member, who only signed with the Browns in August, finished 18-for-34 for 192 yards. He failed to throw for any touchdowns, but did throw two interceptions.