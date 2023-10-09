Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said that quarterback Deshaun Watson is getting better, but declined to say whether or not he is optimistic on his chances to play on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

“He's day to day, working hard, getting better,” Kevin Stefanski said, via Cabot.

The 49ers are a tough test for the Browns, and judging by how Cleveland's offense performed against the Baltimore Ravens without Deshaun Watson, they desperately need him to play. The 49ers' defense will not make things easy, whether or not Watson is under center.

Watson came up with a shoulder injury late in the week ahead of the game against he Ravens.

The Browns defense is one of the best in the league, but if the offense is unable to move the ball, it will be a moot point, and the defense will get worn out after being on the field so much.

Due to the performance of the AFC North so far this season, everything is still in front of the Browns. If they are able to pull out some wins in the near future, they will be in contention to win the division. The Pittsburgh Steelers are in first place at 3-2, and their offense has looked very weak this season.

The 49ers are a tough ask to beat, but there are opportunities for wins after that against the Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals before two division matchups against the Ravens and Steelers.