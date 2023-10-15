The Cleveland Browns are without starting quarterback Deshaun Watson again Sunday when they face off against the NFC powerhouse San Francisco 49ers. Watson is still nursing an injury to his rotator cuff, but the gunslinger could be back soon.

Watson could be able to return from the shoulder injury next week for a Week 7 game against the Indianapolis Colts, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The report states Watson is suffering from an injury to his subscapularis muscle, which affects his ability to throw the football as long as it's an issue. Watson suffered the injury in a week 3 game against the Tennessee Titans.

Browns' QB situation

Cleveland needs Deshaun Watson to play. The Browns are 2-2 on the season and playing the undefeated 49ers on Sunday. Watson has thrown for 678 yards this year. He's also a threat running the football.

After rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson failed last week, the team is now going to be using P.J. Walker at quarterback to fill the void left by Watson. Walker came up from the Browns' practice squad and played for the Carolina Panthers over the last several seasons. Walker has thrown for more than 1,400 yards in his career. He has five career touchdowns, but 11 career interceptions. Cleveland won't be able to win many games if their quarterback has that kind of production.

Shoulder injuries are serious issues for quarterbacks, and the Browns are certainly hoping that the muscle will heal quickly so Deshaun Watson can continue his strong play. The Browns are still extremely competitive in the AFC North division.

Cleveland and San Francisco kick off at 1:00 ET on Sunday. The game is in Cleveland.