The Cleveland Browns and quarterback Deshaun Watson apparently have a lot of work to do in the passing game before the start of the 2023 NFL season. In joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles, Watson and the Browns passing game have looked ‘completely unimpressive‘ according to Zac Jackson of The Athletic.

This isn't the first report of Cleveland struggling to get anything going through the air during the practice sessions.

Watson may see it in a different light, however, as he responded to Philadelphia Eagles reporter Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94WIP.com detailed account of the joint practice sessions with a “cap” emoji, which is slang for lying.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Watson, 27, is a 3-time Pro Bowl quarterback with a career record of 31-28 who was suspended for the first 11 games of the 2022 season for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

Watson's struggles early in practices fall in line with what he showed in six games with the Browns last season after he returned from his suspension. Watson posted career-worst numbers in virtually every possible statistic (QBR, yards per attempt, completion percentage, touchdown percentage, etc.) in his return to the field and debut with the Browns.

During the 2022 season, Cleveland averaged just 183 passing yards a game in the six games with Deshaun Watson starting at quarterback, which would have ranked 27th in the league extrapolated over a full season.

While the Browns are hoping that Deshaun Watson can regain some of the Pro Bowl form he displayed with the Houston Texans, it doesn't sound like that's come to fruition quite yet throughout practices and training camp.

While some of that might be attributed to Cleveland not having star wideout Amari Cooper as a full participant for much of training camp and recent addition Elijah Moore getting acclimated to a new system, expectations will be high of Watson after the Browns gave him $230 million in fully guaranteed salary.

The Browns will be able to lean on Nick Chubb and arguably the league's best rushing attack, but getting Watson and the passing game going will be a clear priority as the team prepares for the start of the 2023 NFL season.