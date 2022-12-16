By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Deshaun Watson, who had a no-trade clause in his Houston Texans contract, revealed why he allowed the Texans trade with the Cleveland Browns to go through ahead of his first home game in Cleveland, per Scott Petrak of Browns Zone.

“I’m very excited. That is the reason why I picked to come to Cleveland is to play in front of the best fans in the world,” he said. “And I’ve been hearing things, I’ve been seeing it on TV. I’ve been seeing it from afar from different players and guys that’s new to this team this year, just like myself, what they talk about and the experience. I’m looking forward to being able to play in front of them.”

Browns fans are known for their passion. Although Cleveland paid Watson no shortage of money, Deshaun Watson’s interest in joining the team was likely piqued by the fans.

It will be interesting to see what kind of reception Deshaun Watson receives in Cleveland. Some fans have called out the Browns for acquiring the controversial QB. Others were content with Cleveland landing such a talented player. As a result, he may be in line to receive a mixed reception when he takes the field for the Browns on Saturday.

Watson struggled in the Browns’ recent loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He commented on his performance following the game.

“I’m not close,” Watson said. “I want to be better. I’m nowhere near where I want to be and this team is nowhere near where we want to be.”

Deshaun Watson will attempt to right the ship in his first Browns home game.