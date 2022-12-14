By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

The Cleveland Browns are a modest 1-1 in their two games started by quarterback Deshaun Watson. However, as Watson gets acclimated to the Browns, the three-time Pro Bowler said he still has a lot of room to grow as a quarterback.

Watson spoke to 92.3 The Fan prior to the Browns matchup against the Ravens in Week 15. He stated that both himself and the entire Browns organization hasn’t truly reached their full potential just yet.

“I’m not close,” Watson said. “I want to be better. I’m nowhere near where I want to be and this team is nowhere near where we want to be.”

After sitting out the first 11 games due to suspension, Watson made his Browns debut in Week 13 against his former Houston Texans. He completed just 12-of-22 passes for 131 yards and an interception. Cleveland would still go on to win the game 27-14.

Watson showed some improvement in Week 14, completing 26-of-42 passes for 276 yards, a touchdown and an interception. However, the Browns would still fall to their AFC North rival Bengals 23-10.

After the Browns traded for and then signed Watson to a guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract, he was expected to help Cleveland exit quarterback purgatory. It has only been two games, but Watson is still looking to improve and show why he was worth it.

Through his first four years in the NFL, all with the Texans, Watson completed 67.8% of his passes for 14,946 yards, 104 touchdowns and 36 interceptions. He also rushed 307 times for 1,677 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Deshaun Watson’s Browns debut may not have been as grand as fans had hoped. However, as Cleveland looks to rebound next season, their new quarterback seems confident in improving himself and the players around him on the field.