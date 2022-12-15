By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Deshaun Watson is about to make his debut at home for the Cleveland Browns after playing his first two games with his new team in enemy territories. Ahead of Week 15’s home game against the Baltimore Ravens, Watson shared his true feelings about what he expects on Sunday when takes the field in front of home Browns fans for the first time (via 92.3 The Fan).

#Browns QB Deshaun Watson on mindset entering his first home game start: “I’m very excited. There’s a reason why I picked to come to Cleveland to play in front of the best fans in the world. I’m looking forward to be able to play in front of them.”

Watson made his Browns debut back in Week 13 against his former team and in his old stomping grounds, but he looked rusty opposite the Houston Texans. In that contest, Watson went just 12 of 22 for 131 passing yards without a touchdown and with an interception. The Browns won that game, though, 27-14. He still looked far from his top form the following week versus divisional rivals Cincinnati Bengals on the road, passing for 276 yards and a touchdown but was intercepted once while completing only 26 of 42 pass attempts.

It was an improvement, however, compared to his performance in the Texans game, so the expectation is that he will come up with a much better showing in Week 15 versus the Ravens, who beat the Browns back in Week 7 to the tune of a 23-20 score in Baltimore.

Scoring a win at home will definitely be a big shot in the arm for Watson, who’s still working his way back to the form he used to be in during his time with the Texans.