It seems impossible for the Cleveland Browns to have a normal season these days and this year is no exception. Their first full season with Deshaun Watson under center was supposed to bring new highs to the franchise. Instead, Week 7 begins with another missed practice from the $230 million quarterback as he continues to nurse a shoulder injury.

Watson missed the last two games and could miss a third if he's unable to get on the practice field this week. Neither he nor the Browns have been able to give a definitive timeline as to when the three-time Pro Bowl QB will return to the field. Watson said Wednesday that he is considering the injury day-to-day, yet he can’t say for sure if he'll play Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

“It's not so much the pain, it's more so if I can throw the football,” Watson said, according to Andrew Siciliano. “I'm not going to put the team in jeopardy if I can't do certain things.”

Watson is 2-1 as a starter this season and has his best game of the year in a Week 3 win over the Tennessee Titans. He threw for 289 yards and two touchdowns, finishing the game with a 123.4 passer rating, his highest mark in a single game since joining the Browns.

Cleveland somehow upset the San Francisco 49ers without Deshaun Watson last Sunday to improve to 3-2, giving him more incentive to work his way back onto the field. Instead, he could be in line to miss his third consecutive game as the Browns try to stay afloat in a crowded AFC North.