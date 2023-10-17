Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season featured a ton of surprisingly low-scoring games, with the defenses ruling the day throughout the NFL. Which fantasy football defenses can make it two weeks in a row and reign supreme in the rankings for Week 7?

Will the Buffalo Bills once again dominate a backup quarterback as they take on the New England Patriots? Will the Cleveland Browns once again dominate the competition? Will the Las Vegas Raiders keep the winning streak alive against a banged-up Bears offense?

We'll answer all those questions and more in the fantasy football defense rankings, but first, let's get to the deep sleepers and viable fantasy defense streaming options for Week 7.

Streaming Week 7 DEF options

Washington Commanders (@ NYG) – It's currently unclear whether or not Daniel Jones will be active for Week 7, but based on his play so far this season, fantasy defense streamers might actually want him back in the lineup as opposed to Tyrod Taylor. Either way, this offense is a mess and has been wholly unable to put points on the board. The Commanders made some important changes in their secondary and should be able to generate pressure and turnovers against the hapless Giants.

Las Vegas Raiders (@ CHI) – The Raiders were a recommended play last week against the Patriots, and we're going right back to it against the Browns, who coughed up a huge fantasy day to Minnesota's defense last week. Justin Fields looks unlikely to play, putting a division 2 rookie in Tyson Bagent in the spotlight for what should be his first career start. He was sacked and fumbled in his first snap last week, and Maxx Crosby will be relentlessly getting after him. This is a recipe for fantasy points.

Favorite Week 7 FanDuel DFS plays

New York Giants (vs WAS) – FD $3400 – We always like to recommend a punt option, and getting Sam Howell on the road in a divisional matchup at this price is more than solid, especially after the Giants locked up Buffalo's offense last week. The biggest concern is that New York's offense will cough up great field position and scoring opportunities, but Howell hangs on to the ball for a long time and eats lots of sacks, so there's a solid fantasy defense floor here as well. If he melts down on the road, the Giants could be a very sneaky punt play with a tiny ownership percentage.

Cleveland Browns (@ IND) – FD $4500 – This feels like a gift on the FanDuel main slate, as the Browns are just the fifth highest price defense despite being the best and most consistent unit in football through six weeks of the season. Gardner Minshew is not a quarterback you need to duck, and after the Browns turned the 49ers offense into mush, it's a little crazy to think they can't do the same to the Colts. This is the No. 1 defense in DVOA for a reason — play them whenever they are at a discount in fantasy football.

Week 7 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings

1. Cleveland Browns (@ IND)

2. Buffalo Bills (@ NE)

3. San Francisco 49ers (@ MIN)

4. Washington Commanders (@ NYG)

5. Las Vegas Raiders (@ CHI)

For our discussion on the best fantasy football breakout and sleeper candidates, listen below:

6. Green Bay Packers (@ DEN)

7. Seattle Seahawks (vs ARI)

8. New Orleans Saints (vs JAX)

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs ATL)

10. Jacksonville Jaguars (@ NO)

11. Los Angeles Rams (vs PIT)

12. New York Giants D (vs WAS)

Week 7 Fantasy DEF Rankings Notes

It's a close call for the top spot, but the 49ers were shredding teams before they went up against the Browns D , and that all came to a screeching halt. Every advanced metric says the Browns are the best defense in the league…Bills D won't skip on the opportunity to put a Patriots offense to bed early in this heated rivalry…Expect a bounceback performance for the 49ers D with the Vikings not being nearly as imposing offensively without Justin Jefferson…

The Commanders D is a top-5 fantasy football play regardless of who starts at QB for the Giants…Chicago's offensive line should call in sick against Maxx Crosby and a Raiders D that is starting to click…The Packers D is one of the more underrated units in the league, and the Broncos are firmly not on the same page offensively…Josh Dobbs was bound to come back to earth at some point, and the Seahawks D is capable of hitting another level when at home…

The Saints D doesn't have a great matchup this week, but they're a unit that seems to always find a way to finish in the top-12 of the defense rankings at the end of the week…Bucs D should beat up on Desmond Ridder, who threw three picks and took three sacks last week…The Jags D is rounding into form and the Saints are awfully stale offensively from a playcalling perspective…The Steelers should be a little more dangerous with Diontae Johnson and Pat Freiermuth back in the lineup, but Kenny Pickett on the road is a near automatic top-12 placement for the Rams D…Sam Howell has taken 34 sacks (!) this season, so there's a nice floor for Giants D, who is performing well despite the crummy offensive support…