Despite head coach Kevin Stefanski’s recent comments on the possibility of the Cleveland Browns signing free agent star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, saying that he “really really” likes the team’s current receiving corps, franchise signal-caller Deshaun Watson is seemingly singing a different tune about a potential pursuit.

During a recent on-field media session, the star quarterback shed light on his relationship with the former Texans and, most recently, Cardinals centerpiece, and went as far as to say “we would love to have him” when asked about the recent rumblings.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“We just naturally talk. We’ve been talking since the Houston days and then also whenever he left for Arizona. We’ve always been talking. He’s always been a brother of mine since I was coming out of high school. Our connection, our relationship has always been great. I know there are a lot of things swirling around in the media [with] him possibly coming to Cleveland and for me, my answer to that is, of course, we would love to have him, he knows that. We had a lot of connections but that’s kind of out of my range of things so all I can do is make a call and see what happens,” Deshaun Watson said on DeAndre Hopkins.

The two spent five years together as teammates on the Houston Texans from 2017 through 2019. During this span, Deshaun Watson went on to throw for 9,716 yards and 71 touchdowns and was selected to his lone two Pro Bowls while DeAndre Hopkins registered 4,115 receiving yards and 31 touchdowns while collecting three consecutive All-Pro nods.