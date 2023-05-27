The Arizona Cardinals released DeAndre Hopkins, making one of the NFL’s best wide receivers available in free agency. While Hopkins will have plenty of suitors, the Cleveland Browns are arguably among the landing spots that make the most sense for the veteran.

There are differing opinions regarding whether or not the Browns might try to sign DeAndre Hopkins. Cleveland is a wild-card destination for the former Cardinals’ star, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Other insiders believe that the Browns are set at wide receiver and aren’t looking to add a potentially expensive free agent. Hopkins’ contract with the Cardinals paid him an average annual salary of $16.2 million.

Whether or not Cleveland ends up pursuing Hopkins, the team would be smart to make a play for the free agent. Let’s take a look at three reasons why the Browns should sign Hopkins.

3. Deshaun Watson’s chemistry with DeAndre Hopkins

During their time with the Houston Texans, there was arguably no better connection in the NFL than Deshaun Watson to DeAndre Hopkins. Both players made the Pro Bowl each year in two full seasons together from 2018-2019. Hopkins was a First-Team All-Pro in both seasons. With a career-high 1,572 receiving yards, Hopkins finished third in the 2018 Offensive Players of the Year voting.

Watson struggled mightily in six starts for the Browns last season. The Browns’ quarterback completed just 58.2% of his passes for 183.7 yards per game, seven passing touchdowns and five interceptions. With so much money owed to Watson, the Browns must do everything in their power to ensure that he succeeds. Acquiring the receiver with which Watson has achieved the most success would make perfect sense for Cleveland.

2. DeAndre Hopkins is better than any receiver on the Browns’ roster

The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs are considered favorites to sign Hopkins. It would be a luxury for either team to acquire the veteran. Hopkins would become the No. 2 receiver on the Bills behind Stefon Diggs. Travis Kelce is the Chiefs’ best playmaker and Patrick Mahomes’ favorite target. The Browns, on the other hand, are missing an All-Pro caliber receiver. Hopkins can fill that void.

Amari Cooper is better than most receivers in the league. Cooper last made the Pro Bowl in 2019 and would be an even more dangerous weapon with Hopkins on the Browns’ roster. Hopkins’ presence would make Donovan Peoples-Jones and Elijah Moore Cleveland’s No. 3 and No. 4 receivers. All of a sudden, the Browns would have one of the NFL’s deepest receiving corps.

1. DeAndre Hopkins is still an elite receiver

Don’t let his recent stats fool you. Hopkins remains one of the NFL’s top receivers. After totaling just 1,085 yards over the last two years. Hopkins could have a resurgence with the Browns in the 2023 season. Hopkins was hampered by injuries in 2021. Hopkins was suspended for the first six games in 2022 because he violated the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy. Before Kyler Murray tore his ACL, Hopkins had 574 receiving yards in six games, good for a 1,626-yard pace over a full 17-game season.

The Browns have been a disappointment over the last two years. After winning its first playoff game since the franchise returned to the NFL, Cleveland has gone 15-19 with no postseason appearances. The Browns ranked 22nd in passing offense last year. There’s no doubt that Hopkins would improve Cleveland’s offense and give the team a better chance to compete in 2023.