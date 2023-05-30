My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

Ever since he was released by the Arizona Cardinals, DeAndre Hopkins has been the talk of the NFL. Every team has been linked to him, including the Cleveland Browns, who certainly could use some help at the position. Despite that, it doesn’t seem very likely to happen if you ask head coach Kevin Stefanski.

While the Browns already have a decent trio of Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, and Elijah Moore, adding Hopkins, who is still one of the top wideouts in the league, would take the offense to a whole new level. However, it doesn’t sound like Stefanski is too interested in Hopkins, quickly shutting down the rumors suggesting that he could find his way to Cleveland.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski wouldn’t be specific about interest in DeAndre Hopkins but says he really likes his WR corps pic.twitter.com/BFB5fjDE9K — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) May 30, 2023

This is a bit of an interesting stance from Stefanski, as there’s really no reason to just rule yourself out of the running for a top-tier player. Hopkins and Watson have familiarity playing with each other during their time with the Houston Texans, so with the offense not exactly working out as expected for the Browns last season, why not see if you can bring in one of Watson’s favorite former targets.

It makes a lot of sense for the Browns to at least explore potentially bringing Hopkins on board, but Stefanski is having none of it here. Of course, things could change, but as of right now, it seems like Cleveland will be bowing out of the running for Hopkins. However, there are still several big-name teams in the hunt, so it will be worth keeping on Hopkins’ free agency status to see where he ends up landing.