The NFL is officially back, with the Cleveland Browns defeating the New York Jets 21-16 in the Hall of Fame game, which happens to be the league's first preseason game of the year. There were a lot of strong performances across the board, but one of the standout performers on either side of the ball was Browns rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Thompson-Robinson was selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft by Cleveland, and had a solid showing (8/11, 82 YDS, 1 ID, 6 CAR, 36 YDS) in his first live game action with the Browns. After the game, Thompson-Robinson took a moment to open up on his relationship with the Jets new star quarterback in Aaron Rodgers, with the pair meeting up after the game.

#Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson on his relationship with Aaron Rodgers. They met up after the game. pic.twitter.com/ULB5iHXdTR — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) August 4, 2023

Dorian Thompson-Robinson might not be as hyped up as some of the other quarterbacks that were taken in the 2023 draft class, but it's clear that he has a supporter in Rodgers. Rodgers delivered a message to Thompson-Robinson at the rookie premiere, and has been vocal in letting fans know that they shouldn't be sleeping on the Browns youngster just because he was a Day 3 draft pick.

While Thursday night's action was just a preseason contest, it's worth taking note of how solid Thompson-Robinson looked under center for the Browns. While he isn't going to overtake Deshaun Watson as the team's starter at any point in the foreseeable future, it's clear that he has a lot of potential as he embarks on his rookie campaign, and with Rodgers helping him out, Thompson-Robinson could be a sneaky good quarterback prospect for Cleveland.