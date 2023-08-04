CANTON — The first NFL game this season almost didn’t make it to its scheduled conclusion. There was concern that the Hall of Fame game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns would not be finished after lights at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium suddenly went out following the third quarter.

During the extended delay, Jets coach Robert Saleh and Browns coach Kevin Stefanski met with officials to discuss the matter. Players from both teams retreated to their respective sidelines.

The lights have gone out in Canton for the Jets-Browns Hall of Fame game 😅 pic.twitter.com/vSXKgHM84l — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 4, 2023

It appeared the game might be suspended when Jets general manager Joe Douglas packed up his laptop and departed the press box.

Some wondered if Aaron Rodgers — inactive for the preseason game — had taken everyone on a mass darkness retreat.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Gradually the lights went back on and no explanation was given for the power outage.

It was the second time in the game, the term “lights out” could’ve been used.

In the first quarter, Jets quarterback Zach Wilson electrified the crowd with a “lights out” 57-yard completion to rookie wide receiver Malik Taylor down the left sideline. The pass set up an eventual Greg Zuerlein field goal for the first points of the game.

The Jets led 16-7 at halftime but suffered a power outage of their own in the second half. In fact, shortly after the lights went back on and the fourth quarter started, the Browns got the ball back, marched down the field and took a 21-16 lead on a 22-yard TD pass from Dorian Thompson-Robinson to Austin Watkins Jr. Cleveland held on to win the Hall of Fame Game by that same score.