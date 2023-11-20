The Cleveland Browns believe rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson will lead them to the Promised Land.

Could Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson lead them to the Promised Land this season?

His Browns teammates feel confident he could do just that after their 13-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11, per Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot.

“For him to be clutch in a moment like that as a rookie – and his second start ever and his first start didn't go the way he wanted – for him to do that in that moment, we're going to ride with 17. I told him already, ‘Man, you're going to lead us to the Promised Land,'” Browns defensive back Greg Newsome II quipped.

Cleveland running back Jerome Ford agreed with Newsome.

“It just shows you that when the pressure's on, he's on, too. I just feel like he's still got more in storage just based off that drive alone. It just shows you he got something special in him,” Ford said after the game.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson also made Browns defensive end Myles Garrett a believer.

“He's only going to continue to get better. The guy loves the hell out of the game. He focuses on his craft. He's very insightful and is always looking forward to listen to guys and his elders to get new information,” Garrett said.

“The guy is only going to continue to grow as a person, a player, and a leader on this team,” Myles Garrett added.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson came up big for the Browns in Week 11

Dorian Thompson-Robinson's performance in Week 11 was a far cry from his first NFL start against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4.

Thompson-Robinson threw for 121 passing yards, no touchdowns, and three picks in Cleveland's 28-3 loss to the Ravens on October 1.

The rookie started over PJ Walker and completed 24 of 43 passes for 165 passing yards against the Steelers on Sunday.

While those aren't jaw-dropping numbers by any means, Dorian Thompson-Robinson led a crucial drive late in the fourth quarter. He completed four straight passes that eventually led to Dusin Hopkins' game-winning 34-yard field goal.

Thanks in large part to Dorian Thompson-Robinson, the Browns are now 7-3 on the season.