Cleveland Browns HC Kevin Stefanski shares his thoughts regarding his team's performance after their fourth last-minute win of the season.

In a thrilling and hard-fought divisional battle against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Cleveland Browns–led by unproven backup quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and their number one defense–emerged triumphant with a narrow 13-10 win. The nail-biting finish, sealed by a last-second field goal, prompted head coach Kevin Stefanski to commend his team's resilience and unity.

Stefanski expressed his pride in the team's ability to come together in the face of adversity, per Mary Kay Cabot of WKYC-TV.

“That's what I'm proud of most, this resilient group. They've come together. They fight for each other,” Stefanski remarked. The coach's emphasis on resilience highlights the challenges the Browns faced, particularly with Thompson-Robinson stepping into a critical role as the starting quarterback.

Acknowledging the tough nature of the game, Stefanski also noted, “It wasn't pretty, it doesn't have to be, but it was physical, which we knew it would be.”

The coach's comments reflect an understanding that victory doesn't always come in flashy, highlight-reel plays but often in the gritty, physical battles that characterize football, especially in matchups against division rivals in the AFC North like the Steelers.

The Browns' ability to secure the win in a closely contested game underscores the team's commitment to executing their responsibilities. Stefanski emphasized the importance of everyone doing their jobs, adding, “We just knew early in the week that this was going to be one where everybody needed to do their jobs, and they did.”

The victory not only showcased the team's depth, with Thompson-Robinson stepping up in a critical situation, but it also emphasized the collective effort required for success. As the Browns celebrate this hard-fought win, Stefanski's praise for the team's toughness resonates as a testament to their character and determination in a challenging NFL season.