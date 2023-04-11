Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022. Get in touch: colin.gallant0@gmail.com

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome and his new agent Drew Rosenhaus met with the team on Tuesday and reportedly had productive talks about the role of the 22-year-old with the franchise, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Greg is happy to be with the Browns,” Rosenhaus said, according to Schefter. “Everything was very positive and Greg is happy with his role and playing for new DC Jim Schwartz.”

There was speculation that Newsome wanted to be traded away from the team, but that seems to no longer be the case.

Newsome signed with Rosenhaus Sports on Tuesday morning, being represented by the well-known agent Drew Rosenhaus as he enters his third season under contract.

“Newsome is changing agents because he would like to be traded and believes Rosenhaus Sports can get a deal done, a league source tells TheOBR.com,” the website wrote on Tuesday.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

That seems to no longer be the case if Schefter’s reporting is indeed true.

This is the second time Newsome will be represented to Drew Rosenhaus and Rosenhaus Sports; prior to being drafted, he signed on with CAA Sports before leaving to sign with Rosenhaus Sports after contract talks fell apart between the Browns and CAA, per TheOBR.com.

Greg Newsome was most recently represented by Klutch Sports’ Damarius Bilbo and Kelton Crenshaw.

“Newsome is heading into his third season with the Browns and is still a season away from any sort of extension. As a rookie, he looked like a budding star on the outside for the Browns,” wrote Sports Illustrated’s Brandon Little on Tuesday. “Last season he was forced inside more due to need and it didn’t work out till the end of the season on a consistent basis.”

The Browns cornerback will be hosting the Greg Newsome & Friends Celebrity Softball Game this summer, set to take place in Eastlake, OH on Jun. 24.