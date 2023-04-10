The Cleveland Browns will almost definitely make further changes in the offseason of 2023. Remember that even if there is no perceived glaring need in their roster, the Browns surely want to be as deep as possible. Of course, they can do so through the draft. Here we’ll look at which rookie prospects the Browns will draft with each of their picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

When the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson in the 2022 offseason, it left them with eight picks for the 2023 NFL Draft. That’s a healthy number, but their first pick is not until the middle of the third round. Yes, this presents added pressure for Browns GM Andrew Berry to make the most of their picks. Still, having multiple selections in Rounds 3-5 and one pick each in Rounds 6 and 7 is not too bad at all.

Again, the most significant drawback for the Browns in the upcoming draft is their lack of a first-round pick. Recall that this happened because of their deal with the Houston Texans for Watson. With Watson expected to play the entire 2023 season, Browns fans will hope they get a good return for their draft capital. Despite this, the Browns still have enough picks to benefit from the anticipated depth of the 2023 NFL Draft class. Although they will not have early picks, they are still in a position to improve their team.

Let’s look at who the Browns will choose in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Cleveland Browns: 2023 NFL Mock Draft

3rd round 74th overall pick: DT Keeanu Benton

The Browns should address one of the unsettled spots on their roster in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. They should pick DT Keeanu Benton from Wisconsin. He has experience as a starter and is known for his ability to shut down the run game. Benton’s size, talent, and non-stop motor make him an ideal addition to the Browns’ defensive line. He should be a valuable asset in freeing up other guys like Myles Garrett or Dalvin Tomlinson to make explosive plays.

3rd round 98th overall pick: WR Parker Washington

In the same round, the Browns should also select WR Parker Washington from Penn State. He should fit perfectly in the slot. Take note that Cleveland’s receiving corps has been revamped, but the team is looking for added insurance in case of injuries or free agency losses in the future. Washington actually looks like a running back and can turn short gains into long ones. Picking Washington should protect the Browns down the line, with several of their key receivers scheduled for free agency in the coming years.

4th round 111th overall pick: CB Jammie Robinson

The Browns need a versatile safety to replace the injured Ronnie Harrison. Jammie Robinson from Florida State should fill that need. Robinson can play nickel or either safety position, though he needs to work on his technique and angles. He has the potential to be a playmaker in a defense that allows him to move around.

4th round 126th overall pick: RB DeWayne McBride

Although it may seem early to draft a running back, DeWayne McBride would be the best non-defensive lineman available at this point. The Browns have room in their running back room, too. Recall that Kareem Hunt probably won’t come back, and D’Ernest Johnson is already with the Jaguars. McBride would be a sneaky good addition. He had an impressive 1,702 rushing yards and 19 rushing touchdowns at UAB last season. Not surprisingly, his draft stock is on the rise.

5th round 126th overall pick: TE Luke Schoonmaker

The Browns haven’t been satisfied with Harrison Bryant’s development. Yes, they have added Jordan Akins, but they still need more competition for a roster spot. Luke Schoonmaker is a 25-year-old rookie tight end who can provide opportunities for success for Cleveland. He has strong blocking and can work underneath coverages. He can also line up as an H-back in pistol sets and motion into the slot.

5th round 142nd overall pick: RB Deuce Vaughn

Deuce Vaughn is a productive but small running back who uses his size to his advantage. He has a strong build, can pass protect, and is a great route runner. In the Big 12, he rushed for over 3,000 yards and scored 43 total touchdowns. His success in the NFL will depend on how an NFL team chooses to utilize his skill set and put him in positions to win. With space in the backfield, Vaughn is a low-risk pick here.

6th round 190th overall pick: WR Puka Nacua

BYU wideout Puka Nacua excels at catching contested passes and has shown an impressive ability to run after the catch. With further development, he has the potential to become a starting wide receiver in the NFL. Nacua should make an immediate impact on the Browns as a role player. Their receiver corps would benefit from his physicality and skills.

7th round 229th overall pick: DT Byron Young

Byron Young is a good pass rusher and can play a rotational role. However, his strength and speed will determine if he can become a starting defensive tackle in the NFL. Despite his lack of size, he competes hard in run defense and maintains his position. He wouldn’t be the worst 7th-round pick for the Browns here.