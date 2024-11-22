Russell Wilson's incomplete Hail Mary attempt gave the Cleveland Browns a 24-19 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12, but it was hard not to notice George Pickens practically brawling with Greg Newsome II on the play. What started as a physical battle in the end zone ended in the two players falling into the back wall behind the end zone and Pickens getting held back by security.

Pickens dismissed the incident after the game, calling it “nothing.” Newsome, however, took a different approach and continued to fire shots at the Steelers wideout on social media.

“Fake tough guy [laughing emoji],” Newsome tweeted.

Newsome was also heard in the locker room voicing the same thoughts toward Pickens, via Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. Newsome complained that Pickens was “not even going for the ball.”

On the play, Newsome appeared to be preventing Pickens from being in position to catch Wilson's throw. Pickens clearly took offense to Newsome's defense and attempted to throw the cornerback into the benches behind them, causing the two to crash into the nearby wall. Once Pickens was contained, Newsome was seen without his helmet on as he got back to his feet, though it was not seen if he removed it himself or had it forcibly taken off.

Greg Newsome helps Browns move to 3-8

During the game, Newsome — along with his running mate, Denzel Ward — limited Pickens to just four catches for 48 receiving yards. The third-year receiver's 48 yards were his fewest since Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys when he had just 26.

The win gave the Browns their second in the last four weeks to improve to 3-8 on the year. Since Jameis Winston took over at quarterback, Cleveland is 2-2 with two stunning wins over the Steelers and Baltimore Ravens.

The Browns get an extended break until they return to prime-time for a Monday Night Football game against the Denver Broncos in Week 13. Cleveland will return to the road for the contest with three of their next four games away from home.