The Browns are impressed by Kevin Stefanski's leadership amid Cleveland's injury woes and the competitiveness of the AFC North.

The Cleveland Browns have managed the challenges of the 2023-24 NFL season well so far. The Browns have a record of 7-4 in the highly competitive AFC North. Head Kevin Stefanski has helped elevate Cleveland's performance, and the franchise seems to appreciate his efforts.

The Browns praise Kevin Stefanski amid Cleveland's winning performances

The Cleveland Browns are thrilled with Coach Stefanski's leadership this season, per Dianna Russini of The Athletic. Stefanski was the 2020 NFL Coach of the Year. However, the Browns' lack of a deep playoff run has caused some to question his tenure in Cleveland. Those doubts seem to be dispelled.

General manager Andrew Berry is reportedly impressed with the way Stefanski has helped the Browns stay competitive despite its injury woes and AFC North challenges. Cleveland could easily have faded with its tough matchups, but the team remains in third place in the division.

Deshaun Watson has missed part of the season with shoulder injuries. The 28-year-old had surgery on his right shoulder after aggravation turned into a fracture. Still, his team has performed well in his absence.

The Browns also lost Nick Chubb to a season-ending in Week 2. Chubb's absence from the team has been sorely missed after his career year during the 2022-23 season. Nevertheless, the Browns have not fallen off without him.

Cleveland has impressively handled the adversity of the 23-24 season, but the job is not finished. The Browns need to finish the regular season strong to earn a playoff game. Furthermore, Cleveland has to overcome the might of its division competitors, but their consistency signals great things to come.