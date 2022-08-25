‘I was seeing red’: Browns HC Kevin Stefanski reacts to Jacoby Brissett hurting his hand at practice

The Cleveland Browns had quite an injury scare during their training camp practice on Thursday.

In an 11-on-11 drill on the day, Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett’s right hand appeared to have hit the helmet of a defensive lineman on the follow-through. Brissett came away from the play shaking his hand, which upped the suspense on whether he suffered any notable injury. However, the veteran quarterback remained on the field for the next play, where he simply handed off the ball to running back Nick Chubb.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was quite concerned to see a defensive player on the team get a bit too close to Brissett.

“I was seeing red for a minute there,” Stefanski said during a press conference on Thursday. “It is a rule [not to contact the quarterback].

“Our guys have done an awesome job all camp of staying away from the quarterback, and we just have to continue to do a good job there.”

With Deshaun Watson set to serve an 11-game suspension this season for violating the NFL’s conduct policy, the Browns will rely on Brissett to lead the offense in the meantime. Thus, Stefanski sure was a bit stressed to see how the play unfolded at the end, as if Brissett had sustained a serious ailment, it would have then only further complicated the Browns’ plans at the quarterback position for the opening half of the campaign.

Brissett did not play in a single snap in either of the Browns’ first two preseason games of the year, although Stefanski did confirm on Thursday that the veteran passer will earn the start in the upcoming clash against the Chicago Bears. He is slated to receive one final chance to build more quality chemistry with the wideouts on the team before Week 1 of the 2022 campaign.