Browns, Jacoby Brissett’s struggles figure to worsen amid injury to key offensive piece

The Cleveland Browns have not looked great in the last month. Amid the continued absence of Deshaun Watson, the team has struggled to start the year. They currently sit at the bottom of the AFC North with a 2 – 4 record, along with the Steelers. It’s certainly panicking time in Cleveland right now.

Ahead of a divisional matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, the Browns are set to be handicapped yet again with injuries. The team will most likely be without one of their guards, Wyatt Teller. Teller was seen in a walking boot during Cleveland’s Wednesday practice, which is never a good sign. (via Mary Kay Cabot)

#Browns Wyatt Teller in a left walking boot in the locker room — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 19, 2022

Despite the surprising struggles of their division rivals, the Browns have failed to capitalize on this opportunity. Fans were hoping that the team could at least eke out a couple of wins against bad teams in order to survive until Week 11. Now, it seems like they’ll be lucky to even get to five wins to start the year.

There’s still a decent possibility that they win their Week 7 game against the Ravens, though. Baltimore has struggled to consistently put away their opponents in every game they have played. As long as the Browns play clean, solid football, they have a fighting chance to win this game and pull closer to .500.

Still, the early returns on the Jacoby Brissett experience has not looked too good. The team will need to rely on their ground game and defense again to squeeze out a win against the class of the division.