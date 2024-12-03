The Denver Broncos hosted Jameis Winston and the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football this week, and it ended up being one of the best games that we have seen all season. It was a back-and-forth battle that came down to the final plays, and we also saw one of the most absurd stat lines of the year. Winston finished the game with 497 passing yards, but he also threw three interceptions, and two of them were returned for touchdowns.

Jameis Winston did a lot of good things on Monday night. There has to be a lot of good to rack up 497 passing yards. However, his interceptions were obviously detrimental to the Browns' chances in the game. The second one came on a late-game drive where Cleveland was down by just two points, and that essentially sealed the game.

After the game, Winston took the podium for postgame interviews, and he delivered one of the best quotes that any player has said all season.

“I am a better player, you know, but in times like this it is another opportunity to continue to glorify the Lord even through the toughest circumstances,” Winston said after the loss. “I know I'm better than this. I know, I'm like, I'm just praying for the Lord to deliver me from pick-sixes. Like, that's just, that's not me. Like, a phenomenal game on offense, did some great things, but I messed it up.”

Winston is a fan-favorite in the NFL because of stuff like this. It seems like he is being 100% serious when he says these things, but the fans always get a good laugh at comments like that.

In all seriousness, Winston definitely does need to get those turnovers out of his system. He was 34/58 for 497 yards on Monday and if it weren't for those interceptions, the Browns probably would've won the game.

Winston's performance was historic and had Cleveland won, it would've been remembered forever and it would've been a career moment that Winston would've always cherished. It will still be remembered forever, but not for the reasons that Winston would want.

The Broncos played a great game on Monday night, and especially on offense. Quarterback Bo Nix also had a huge game as he was able to make some massive plays, like a 93-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Mims Jr. However, Jameis Winston and the Browns did a great job at having a response most of the time. Unfortunately, the turnovers were the difference in the game.

Ja'Quan McMillian had the biggest pick-six as it came in the final minutes of the game. The Broncos were up 34-32 and the Browns were driving down the field trying to get in field goal position to win the game. Winston made a mistake, and McMillian took advantage of it as he took the pick to the house, and that sealed the win for the Broncos.

Denver is now feeling good as they have an 8-5 record heading into their bye week, and the Browns are 3-9 on the season despite an offensive explosion on Monday Night Football.