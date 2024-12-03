The Cleveland Browns may have fallen to 3-9 after losing a 41-32 shootout with the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football, but quarterback Jameis Winston continues to revitalize his career and excite fans after replacing the injured Deshaun Watson as starting signal-caller. In the loss, Winston threw for 497 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions, setting a new franchise record for passing yards in a single game.

However, besides his four touchdowns, he also threw several pick-sixes that ultimately cost them the game.

Week 13: Broncos def. Browns

Among Winston's beneficiaries were David Njoku and Jerry Jeudy–traded by the Broncos in the offseason–who also enjoyed a career night for the Browns, finishing with nine catches for 235 yards, the most yards in NFL history by a receiver during a revenge game.

Check out this selection of fans reacting to Jameis Winston's incredible night, under this post by Ari Meirov on X, formerly Twitter.

First, @the_det_times summed the game up by saying, “Welcome to the Jameis experience,” while @DrakesPats added, “When Jameis is on the field, SOMETHING, is going to happen. Just hard to know if it'll be good or bad sometimes.”

Likewise, the user “Chugs” also couldn't believe what he'd seen from the new Browns quarterback.

“Jameis owns the single game passing yard record for the browns, king s**t,” he posted.

Despite the Browns going 3-9, @Harmabe_Is_Real remembered the true meaning and purpose of watching sports.

“This was such a fun game to watch,” they said.

Meanwhile, @TimandHonor waxed poetic about what makes Winston so fun to watch on the field.

“In the history of given f**ks, none have belonged to Winston,” they said. “Dude just yeets it out there with reckless confidence that only comes from being too dumb to understand your own mortality. “INT? Yeah, w/e, watch this next bomb. LEEEERRROOOYYYY JAAAAAMEEEISSS!!!”

Critiques and outlook

On the other hand, @D4Pats12 wondered what could have happened to Winston's NFL career had he corralled his reckless gunslinging tendencies.

“If this guy could have ever figured out how to limit interceptions, may have ended top 10 of all time,” he said.

Likewise, @cole_koste also criticized the quarterback's tendencies to throw the ball recklessly down the field, collecting interceptions.

“Nice job jameis leading your team to a wi… Never mind how do you throw two pick sixes in one game. Good lord,” he said.

Still, the Browns have suffered for too many games this season under Deshaun Watson, whose injury the fans celebrated, and at this point the fans might be happy taking whatever they can get from Jameis Winston, who certainly has not disappointed yet.

Next, the Browns will face the formidable Pittsburgh Steelers, under a rejuvenated Russell Wilson, which should be another entertaining matchup for Cleveland, no matter the outcome.